State lawmakers consider extending certain pandemic-related practices

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers on Beacon Hill are considering an extension to many COVID-related practices.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee took testimony from the public Tuesday about whether they should extend certain outdoor dining options, whether public meetings can be held virtually, and much more.

When the pandemic first hit, lawmakers had to scramble to put protections in place. But, as cases got under control and as more of the economy re-opened the legislature eased certain zoning requirements to make it possible for restaurants to expand their outdoor dining areas.

With everything now fully re-open, lawmakers must consider an extension to the program because it is set to expire later this month.

“The outdoor dining, I know that so many people enjoy it, the restaurants enjoy having it and that is one thing that’s being extended and I could certainly see something like that being a permanent extension,” Senator Gobi told 22News.

The pandemic also required many public meetings to be held virtually.

The Ways and Means Committee will also consider extending that option as long as all of the information is made available to the public.

A vote on these measures has not been scheduled yet.