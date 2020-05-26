State lawmakers consider new rules for MCAS testing

BOSTON (WWLP) – Current high school sophomores who missed school due to Covid-19 might still have to take parts of the MCAS test that they missed and they could be forced to make it up during their junior year.

Education Commissioner Jeff Riley decided to temporarily wave the MCAS requirement for graduating seniors, and instead started using student transcripts to determine their competency in math, English and science.

Now, even though students in the classes of 2022 and 2023 lost learning time during the pandemic… the state still believes the MCAS test will be given out and will need to be passed in order to graduate.

The test schedule “will be announced shortly,” and officials said they “will work to provide an opportunity to earn a good MCAS score even with the uncertainties about school schedules and conditions next year.”

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education met today to work out the details of their MCAS Test Plans.

Once they reach a general consensus and release their final decision we will provide you with updated information.