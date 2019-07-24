State lawmakers consider opening safe consumption sites in Boston

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers are looking for ways to reduce opioid overdoses.

After looking at pilot programs in places like Vancouver, state lawmakers are weighing the pros and cons of opening safe consumption sites in Boston. Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders traveled to Canada to see first hand if and how safe consumption sites work.

In these facilities, people can bring their drugs and be monitored by a health professional while they inject or inhale them, something researchers believe has saved lives.

One parent told 22News that she was against the idea of safe consumption sites until her son died of an overdose.

Cheryl Juaire said, “If my son were alive and had that opportunity to go, and I didn’t have to bury my child, as a mom I would have driven him there every single day myself.”

Many people feel that safe consumption sites encourage injection drug use, or allow people to consume more potent drugs than they would on their own.

Governor Charlie Baker has said in the past he is opposed to safe injection sites in Massachusetts.