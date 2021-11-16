State lawmakers consider ways to keep ghost guns off the streets

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle shows a homemade firearm that federal agents say was recovered on Feb. 6, 2020, from a home in Edmonds, Wash. Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed legislation Monday, May 10, 2021 aimed at thwarting a half-dozen executive actions by President Joe Biden to combat gun violence that include a move to crack down on “ghost guns” — homemade firearms put together from purchased gun parts that lack serial numbers to trace them and are often acquired without background checks. (U.S. Attorney’s Office via AP, File)

BOSTON (WWLP) – According to gun control advocates, the state’s gun laws aren’t evolving as fast as the industry itself and that’s causing powerful weapons to end up in the hands of the wrong people.

The Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security met Tuesday to take testimony on more than two dozen gun control measures. One of the bills being considered by the committee would crack down on the production of ghost guns, which are bought in parts and put together at home. Lawmakers believe this is leading to the use of silencers which muffles the sound of a shot being fired.

“These devices are readily available online for almost anyone to purchase including convicted felons, domestic abusers, extremists, and members of criminal organizations,” Gina Kwon said in her testimony.

Opponents of the bill like Jim Wallace, who is the Executive Director of the Gun Owners Action League, said his organization would rather see so-called ghost guns addressed differently. He wants the legislature to “create very severe penalties for anybody who’s not a lawful gun owner for manufacturing or distributing any kind of weapon.”

Committee members didn’t vote on the bill on Tuesday, however they took over four hours of testimony from both supporters and opponents.

22News will continue to follow this and provide you with updates as soon as they are available.