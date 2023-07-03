BOSTON (WWLP) – On Beacon Hill, there are multiple efforts to enhance child care policies. Child care policies can be found in the budget, legislation and the fourth coming tax relief bills, but child care advocates are pushing for comprehensive action to reshape the field.

A legislative committee reported last year that it will take about $1.5 billion in investments to fix the state’s early education and care system. Much of the focus has been placed on this sector due to the upheaval the pandemic caused and attempts to make the state more competitive.

Last year, the Senate took on legislation to help child care across the Bay State, but it never was voted on in the House. Senate leaders have hinted towards revisiting child care this session.

When it comes to the budget, advocates tried to make a final push to convince the conference committee to incorporate a 10 percent increase in cash assistance grants for low income families; this was in the Senate’s but not the House’s budget.

Now on the House side, advocates are pushing for their agenda item of making universal free school meals permanent, the Senate did not include this in their budget.

Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa of Northampton told 22News, “The budget is going to come out and it is going to be signed into law and having free school meals included in that would mean that at least we’ve provided that guarantee for districts going into the fall and I think that’s really critical for them.”

Both the Senate and the Governor have voiced support in extending the pandemic era policy but through a stand alone bill.

The earned income tax credit is also being advocated for. Both chambers tax relief bills included an increase in the earned income tax credits match rate to 40 percent of the federal credit.

The budget still remains in conference committee, the state is currently working on an interim budget as the fiscal year began on July 1st.