State lawmakers gather for final leadership meeting of 2019

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers met on Monday for their last leadership meeting of 2019.

The governor, Senate president, and House speaker along with the entire legislative body have passed several very impactful bills this session.

The Massachusetts legislature changed what they call “Outdated Laws” by banning child marriage and conversion therapy. This session lawmakers also increased education funding, lifted the cap on kids and lowered drug costs, to name a few.

“I know since I’ve been involved in politics and in the State House, this is something that we all worked really well together to get it across the finish line,” said Karen Spilka, state Senate president.

Big changes were also made to the state’s driving laws through the newly approved hands-free bill, which banned all cellphone use behind the wheel.

After a temporary ban on vaping products, the legislature passed permanent restrictions on the sale of flavored tobacco and nicotine vapes.