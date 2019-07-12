State lawmakers hold diaper drive to give back to low-income families

BOSTON (WWLP) – Legislators collected more than 3,000 diapers to give to families all across the state, but that’s not all they’re doing to help children in need.

Right now 14 percent of infants and toddlers in Massachusetts live below the federal poverty line.

State lawmakers saw this and reached out to members in their community to see what they could do to provide resources directly to those families.

Many of their constituents said they are in need of basic childcare materials like diapers, wipes, and baby formula, so this sparked the idea of holding a diaper drive at the State House.

“Without fresh diapers, parents need to leave old diapers on, can cause irritation, cranky kids and even sickness,” Senate President Karen Spilka said.

After seeing the success of the diaper drive and knowing that the demand for clean diapers keeps growing, lawmakers filed a diaper drive pilot program.

On top of the diaper drive, lawmakers are considering more than 30 bills to address children’s health and educational needs as well.