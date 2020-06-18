State lawmakers looking at ways to improve air quality in urban areas

BOSTON (WWLP) – Densely populated areas, which are often communities of color face different challenges during this pandemic and lawmakers like Northampton State Senator Jo Comerford are working to address that.

During a panel discussion today Senator Comerford and other health officials discussed, some of the inequities and environmental justice issues happening in Massachusetts right now.

The group looked at communities that have been hit particularly hard by the virus, like Springfield and Holyoke. They say there is a direct correlation between pollution levels and transmission levels of the virus.

“Pollution produces a predisposition to all types of respiratory and other illnesses and it leads to higher COVID-19 death rates,” Senator Comerford said.

The group believes the transmission of Covid-19 in urban areas isn’t unique and that these communities have needed more environmental justice legislation for years.