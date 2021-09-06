State lawmakers looking to spend American Rescue Plan funds

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–Millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan for Massachusetts still haven’t been spent, prompting action from lawmakers on Beacon Hill.

As state legislators return from their August recess their top priority will be to spend some of the ARPA funding that Massachusetts received. But state leader say it might be too late.

For several months now Governor Baker has been putting pressure on the legislature to spend more than $250-million on housing and climate resiliency projects. With the recent storm that passed through the Northeast Baker said he believes the ARPA funds could’ve prevented some of the major storm damage that we saw aross the state.

During a radio interview over the weekend Baker said, “We’re going to be dealing with more storms and storm severity, and we really need to get real about this stuff, and I would obviously like to see the Legislature move quickly on this.”

Lawmakers have made it clear that they plan to hold a series of hearings on the federal funds to make sure they are distributed in an equitable way. The first of those hearings will take place at the statehouse on Thursday at 11am.