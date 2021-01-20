State lawmakers ‘optimistic’ of possibilities under Biden administration

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers are continuing their work despite heightened security at the Statehouse on Inauguration Day.

Well, several members of the western Massachusetts delegation told me they were optimistic about what could get done under the Biden administration. With a new legislative session in full swing lawmakers are continuing their work despite potential threats of political violence.

State legislators say they aren’t deterred by the security measures, instead, they felt inspired that a new administration will bring about positive change for the country and the Commonwealth.

“We’re incredibly happy to have a president in there who supports investment in infrastructure and schools and so we really look forward to working with the new administration.” Sen. Adam Hinds said.

Like in Washington, Democrats hold the supermajority in Massachusetts.

Lawmakers here on Beacon Hill hope that that means there will be a strong federal response to COVID and that funding for things like testing, treatment, and vaccine distribution will improve.

Something they’ve been pushing for months now.