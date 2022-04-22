BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers have passed a bill that sets some pretty ambitious climate goals for the Commonwealth.

Friday was Earth Day, so to protect the planet that we all live on, the legislature has passed a bill that will move Massachusetts closer to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The bill titled, the ‘Drive Act’ would increase the amount of money that residents receive when they purchase an electric vehicle.

Currently, those the buy an electric vehicle receive a $1,000 rebate from the state, well, the drive act bumps that number up to 35 hundred dollars and gives it to buyers at the point of sale. On top of their efforts to cut down on gas-powered vehicles on our roadways, the legislature is moving to make the Commonwealth’s public transportation system powered by clean energy.

“We’re focused on where we see Massachusetts falling behind and that’s in the transportation sector, it’s in our energy sector, and in our buildings and so it’s very deliberately focused on what we do here in Massachusetts,” said Senator Adam Hinds of Pittsfield.

One part of the drive act also increases the number of clean energy sources in the state. Lawmakers made it a point to increase the number of wind and solar projects, but they excluded ‘bio mass’ from that list. A move they did to benefit western Massachusetts specifically.

Now these are very lofty goals for the Commonwealth, and it will require a change in our daily lives.

But there are benchmarks in this bill that will measure our success along the way.