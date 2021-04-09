State lawmakers plan to hold an oversight hearing after deaths in DFC system

BOSTON (WWLP) – Two young boys are dead after being placed in the state’s care, forcing lawmakers on Beacon Hill to take a deeper look at how DCF is running during the pandemic.

When COVID-19 hit the Commonwealth, families were forced inside which means some children were stuck in a bad situation full time. DCF employees had a harder time doing check-in visits and often chose to do them virtually. When failures in the system started to surface, lawmakers began to revisit child protection bills that didn’t pass last session.

Senate President Karen Spilka released a statement, saying she was “heartbroken” to hear about the recent tragedies and vowed that the Senate would be considering additional safeguard.

None of the legislation has passed yet but lawmakers plan to hold an oversight hearing about the recent deaths, calling in witnesses from DCF and other child protection agencies.