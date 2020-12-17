State lawmakers pressure Congress to pass COVID-19 relief package

BOSTON (WWLP) – Elected officials across the country are calling on Washington to get a federal stimulus package done before the holidays.

On Wednesday, major headway was made on the federal stimulus package. After months and months of political turmoil in our nation’s capitol, Washington lawmakers have made progress on a more than $900 billion relief package.

The bill, if approved would help fund unemployment, healthcare, education, and transportation to name a few.

Federal lawmakers have also earmarked an additional $160 billion to help state and local governments respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden commented on the debate saying the two sides appear “very very close,” to a deal, and he described the package as “encouraging” and “an important down payment.”

Gov. Baker has been putting pressure on Congress to make a deal for months now, and he’s hoping to see a relief plan passed as soon as possible.