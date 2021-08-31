State lawmakers propose bill requiring reappointment of judges

BOSTON (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts lawmakers have filed a bill that could help keep violent offenders off the streets.

According to Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, judges in the area seem to be letting violent offenders go back into the community. That’s why he’s teaming up with several lawmakers on Beacon Hill to pass a constitutional amendment that would change that.

Last week, State Representatives Orlando Ramos, Carlos Gonzalez, and Bud Williams filed a bill that would require the reappointment of judges every five years. The bill’s sponsors told 22News they believe that this change could help to keep repeat offenders off the streets.

“Some individuals who are released back into the streets certainly, from my humble opinion, should have been held,” said Williams.

If the constitutional amendment passes, it could also help to remove judges that have been in their positions for far too long. The bill’s sponsors hope the reappointment process will help more people of color to become judges, that way cases are being considered by people who may have a better understanding of the communities that they work in.

This proposal has been assigned to the judiciary committee. A public hearing on the matter has not been scheduled yet.