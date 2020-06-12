State lawmakers providing funds to help small businesses improve safety measures

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Small businesses in Massachusetts could soon receive additional financial help to adapt to some of the changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many downtown areas are changing as restaurants and retail establishments begin to re-open.

Now, in order to afford some of those changes, the state has announced an additional $5 million grant specifically for municipalities. Public areas like sidewalks and parking spaces are being converted for outdoor dining and socially distanced lines at retail stores.

In order to make that happen many cities and towns have set up jersey barriers or other types of barricades which can cost a significant amount of money, something that the state is stepping in to address.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito explained that the funding is aimed at helping local small businesses make public dining areas safe.

“This funding will be directly available for a municipality to help these businesses create more comfortable and exciting spaces in your community so people can get out safely and enjoy the offerings at their local establishments,” said Polito.

While business owners won’t be the ones receiving these specific grants, the program helps to keep money in their pockets by preventing them from having to pay for the construction of their own outdoor dining areas.