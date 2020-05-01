State lawmakers ramping up staffing to help unemployment assistance claims

BOSTON (WWLP) – Over the last few weeks, the state has ramped up staffing at the Department of Unemployment Assistance, but many people say they’re still trying to get a call back in regards to their claim.

Right now, there are two types of unemployment claims, the ones that are processed through the state’s traditional unemployment system and ones that are processed through the pandemic unemployment system.

The main issues right now with unprocessed claims in both systems have to do with incorrect information on applications and disputes on the claims from employers.

“There’s supposed to be a mechanism in place for an employer/employee dispute to be heard and to be decided on and I’m not aware that the process associated with that is taking any longer, it’s just not a process that anybody’s probably focused on very much.” Gov. Charlie Baker

The Governor says that about 70 percent of the people who are applying are already receiving their money. He said the staff at DUA is working around the clock to help individuals who are having trouble with the process.