BOSTON (WWLP) – The leaked draft of the Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade has sparked outrage among pro-choice advocates across the country. But what does this mean for Massachusetts?

In 2020, Massachusetts passed the Roe Act, keeping abortion legal in the Commonwealth. At the time, Governor Baker had his reservations, he has since shifted his position. On Tuesday, lawmakers and advocates gathered outside the State House to rally against the potential Supreme Court ruling. At the rally, pro-choice advocates said women have been calling from out-of-state to find abortion access here in Massachusetts.

Although the right to abortion access has been codified into law, elected officials believe more could be done to protect women from out of state seeking reproductive health services.

“We’re talking a lot about this ruling, but at the same time just yesterday New Hampshire voted not to roll back abortion restrictions they have imposed in their state and that has led to an uptick in patients coming to Massachusetts,” said Representative Lindsay Sabadosa of Northampton.

Governor Baker shared he was “absolutely open” to having conversations when it came to protecting women from out of state.

Senate President Karen Spilka recently announced that she plans to include $2 million dollars for abortion access in the Senate Budget.