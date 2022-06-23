BOSTON (WWLP) – A landmark Supreme Court decision came down Wednesday.

22News State House Reporter Ellen Fleming is at the State House to how this could affect Massachusetts.

With the country dealing with mass shootings, the Supreme Court struck down a New York law requiring residents to have “proper cause” to carry a handgun. In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled today in favor of the Second Amendment.

At the heart of the issue was New York requiring residents to show special cause to police to obtain a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public. Permits would only be granted to those who showed cause, going beyond the need for self-protection.

Gun owners in the state sued, arguing the law turned the right to carry into a limited privilege and not a constitutional right. The Supreme Court agreed with the challengers and struck down the heightened requirement.

This decision is likely to have an effect on Massachusetts law, which also gives police departments the discretion to issue permits.

“This is really a question of the devils in the details, we’ll leave it to the attorneys and if Massachusetts needs to make action to make sure we’re protecting our residents, we will certainly do so,” said Representative Lindsay Sabadosa of Northampton.

Gun activists are applauding the decision.

“It’s a breath of fresh air for everybody in Massachusetts in the second amendment community because of the social bigotry that we have faced for decades,” said Jim Wallace, Executive Director of Gun Owners’ Action League.

California, Hawaii, Maryland, New Jersey, and Rhode Island all have similar laws likely to be challenged now due to the ruling.

22News will continue to follow this issue and provide you with updates as they become available.