State lawmakers remember Chief Justice Ralph Gants

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Governor and Lt. Governor choked up when talking about Gants during their news conference Tuesday.

They say he was a man of integrity and passion, a presence that will be missed dearly on the Supreme Judicial Court.

Gants was first appointed to his position in 2014 by then-Governor Deval Patrick. During his time on the SJC, he fought for issues like racial justice and criminal justice reform.

“He was one of those people who everyday put the public good, first,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.

Gants suffered a heart attack a little over a week ago but remained involved in court proceedings even after his surgery. State flags are being lowered to half staff to honor his legacy.

When it comes to replacing him on the SJC, the governor said he isn’t thinking that far ahead just yet.