State lawmakers respond to weekend massacres

BOSTON (WWLP) – Elected officials offered their condolences to the families of 31 people who were killed over the weekend, but activists are demanding more than just words… they want action.

After a gunman opened fire in El Paso on Saturday morning, Governor Baker tweeted that he was horrified and saddened to learn about the shooting.

Northampton State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa also took to Twitter, saying “It’s time to ban assault weapons, institute universal background checks, and denounce racist comments”

With Massachusetts having some of the strictest gun laws in the country, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Senator Ed Markey, and Congressman Joe Kennedy have teamed up to propose similar laws on a nationwide scale.

The ‘Make America Safe and Secure Act’ would incentivize states to adopt gun-licensing standards similar to those in Massachusetts, making it harder for young people, people with mental health illness, and those with a criminal history to purchase or sell a gun.

The bill also encourages safety and storage standards while enhancing background check requirements.