State lawmakers send get well wishes to David Ortiz during recovery

BOSTON (WWLP) – David Ortiz arrived by ambulance at Massachusetts General Hospital Monday night.

His wife, Tiffany Ortiz, released a statement saying he underwent a successful second surgery, and he’s now stable, awake, and resting comfortably in the ICU where he is expected to remain for the next several days.

State lawmakers have a message for ‘Big Papi’ as he continues his road to recovery.

“My message for David Ortiz, to ‘Big Papi’ is we love you, we’re so glad you’re back in Boston, we wish you well, strength, a quick recovery, so we can shower you with Boston love, welcome home,” Rep. Domb of Amherst said.

Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser called ‘Big Papi’ a “larger than life figure” who is committed to lifting people up, regardless of their background.

‘Big Papi’s’ legacy was enshrined in Boston one year ago when the city re-named Yawkey Way, “David Ortiz Drive.”

People across the Commonwealth have been wishing him well. Ortiz’s wife and family are asking for privacy during his recovery.