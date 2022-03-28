BOSTON (WWLP) – A recent survey shows that most State Senators want to legalize sports betting.

There seem to be differing opinions here on Beacon Hill over legal sports betting but what’s really holding the bill up is the fact that legislative leaders are prioritizing other matters.

The State House News Service asked members of the State Senate how they felt about sports betting. What they found was that at least 60 percent of Senators wanted to vote on the matter but the bill hasn’t been brought to the floor.

22News asked Senate President Karen Spilka about sports betting early Monday and she said they are still working out some details in the bill, “The devil’s in the details, so once we have consensus the intention is to do that very task.”

Several sports betting proposals have been filed on Beacon Hill. Some would allow residents to bet on their favorite sports teams right on their phone using apps like Draft Kings and Fan Duel while others would allow residents to bet on sports at physical locations like MGM.

Governor Baker has been putting pressure on the legislature to get something done on this matter. He said he’s hoping to sign a sports betting bill into law before leaving office.