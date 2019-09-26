State lawmakers vote to make changes to election officials

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers want to change the way election officials are chosen.

Typically the officials who oversee our elections aren’t affiliated with a political party. Well, a proposal in the legislature right now could change thaT and many of the state’s Republicans are voicing their concerns.

House Bill 40-70 left the Joint Committee on Election Laws with a favorable review last week.

Lawmakers on the committee agreed that there needs to be a change in the way the Campaign and Political Finance director is hired.

Under the current law, the heads of the state’s two major political parties, Republican and Democrat, choose the candidate for that director position.

But the bill lawmakers are trying to pass would give that power to the Secretary of State, the Attorney General, and the Governor to decide.

This could become a problem if all of those positions are held by people in the same political party and since Democrats have the majority right now, Republicans are fighting back on this proposal.

State representatives voted on the bill Wednesday, and many of the state’s Democrats are hoping to see the Senate follow suit.