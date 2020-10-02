State lawmakers work to help food-insecure families all across the Commonwealth

BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers are continuing to make food security a top priority by funding programs like SNAP and EBT.

According to Project Bread, 1 in 5 Massachusetts families struggle with some kind of food insecurity.

With many students, especially those in the larger cities, learning from home the hunger problem in Massachusetts has worsened.

In fact, 61% of students who need school breakfast still are not receiving it which has been an issue that lawmakers have identified and are working to address.

“So, we’re hearing that people are really concerned about food security, being able to feed children all day long is very different than knowing that breakfast and lunch was covered, their grocery bills are higher,” Rep. Farley-Bouvier told 22News.

If a student receives free or reduced lunch, their parents can receive Pandemic EBT and that program is also available to undocumented residents.

