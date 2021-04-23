State lawmakers work to improve vaccine hesitancy in their communities

BOSTON (WWLP) – From Boston to Pittsfield, the vaccine rollout has looked very different.

Lawmakers at the Statehouse told me they are finally in a good place with vaccine distribution, but the journey to get there was not easy. When vaccines first arrived in the Commonwealth Governor Charlie Baker began to set up mass vaccination sites across the state.

These sites were only located in certain areas which prevented large groups of people from accessing the vaccine.

Now that more local boards of health have come online and other regional collaboratives have been added, lawmakers worry that they will waste doses if they are not distributed properly.

“We don’t want to have more vaccine than we have people who want the vaccine and that is, unfortunately, the slope that we’re headed towards,” Rep. Sabadosa told 22News.

With vaccines now available to the general public lawmakers are focused on improving vaccine hesitancy.

They believe that public awareness campaigns, mobile vaccination clinics, and other outreach programs should be put in place to help educate residents on the benefits of getting vaccinated.