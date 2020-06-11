State lawmakers working on reforms to police tactics

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state’s black and latino caucus and House Speaker Robert DeLeo have reached an agreement on a bill that would ban police officer from using choke hold, but that’s just a start on the overall reforms that they want to make.

The legislation would also establish an “affirmative obligation” for police officers to intervene if a fellow officer is improperly or illegally using force.

On top of that, lawmakers want to change the way that officers interact with protesters.

“One would be work on the part of our police forces to stop using pepper spray, and or tear gas and or rubber bullets those kind’ve more aggressive tactics,” Senator Comerford said.

Right now, the House and Senate are working on their own proposals that would address many of the issues plaguing the black community in the Commonwealth.

Lawmakers have agreed that they will be sending a bill to the governor’s desk before the end of July.