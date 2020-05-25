State lawmakers working to improve unemployment claims process

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – So far more than 1 million Massachusetts residents have filed for unemployment, and as the state prepares for the next part of the phased re-opening, many people will still be reliant on unemployment insurance.

Lawmakers on Monday focused on improvements to the UI system. Their bill includes an expansion of the allowable claims period, bumping it up from 26 weeks to 30 weeks.

Lawmakers also voted to lift the cap on dependency benefits which currently stands at 50 percent.

In a statement, Longmeadow state senator Eric Lesser said, quote “Our communities face layoffs on a scale that has no modern precedent, with potentially devastating long term consequences if policy makers fail to act swiftly.”

The UI bill is now headed to the Governor’s desk where he has 10 days to act.

The legislature has put aside bills dealing with data collection and budget negotiations to make sure residents have the resources they need during this time.