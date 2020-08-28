State lawmakers working with colleges, universities on reopening plans

BOSTON (WWLP) – Colleges across the Commonwealth are working on their re-opening plans.

The big thing will be testing. Lawmakers are working with colleges and universities to set up a comprehensive testing program for both students and staff.

At UMass Amherst for example, all students will be tested for COVID-19 weekly, regardless of if live on or off campus. Many of the state’s higher ed institutes have similar policies are in place, which lawmakers believe will be crucial to keep the community safe.

“It’s one thing to have the colleges doing the testing for students and staff and faculty but we need to make sure the community at large is protected as well,” said Sen. Adam Hinds.

Many of the state’s colleges and universities have encouraged students to attend remotely. In fact, UMass Amherst is just one of the schools that are only allowing students who are taking “face-to-face classes” live on campus.

College students who come to Massachusetts must follow state guidelines. Which means they must quarantine for 14 days unless they can show a negative COVID-19 test result.