State leaders agree that all MA residents shouldn’t have to pay for a ‘Fare-Free T’

BOSTON (WWLP) – Newly-elected Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will officially be sworn in on Tuesday, November 16. And one of the issues that Wu campaigned on is a ‘Fare-Free T’ but that won’t happen unless residents here in the city will foot the bill.

On Monday, Governor Baker was asked about Wu’s historic win and while he congratulated her achievement he noted that some of her ideas wouldn’t get done unless they are paid for by the city.

Baker pointed to her Fare-Free T proposal and said he doesn’t believe people who don’t have access to the T should have to pay for it. A sentiment that lawmakers share as well.

“How is it fair, what is the argument for fairness if the poorest parts of the state are asked to subsidize and pay for investments in the wealthiest part of the state,” Sen. Eric Lesser told 22News.

This has been an ongoing debate on Beacon Hill for years now. Lawmakers from the western Massachusetts delegation continue to push for expanded access to public transportation.

One of the bills currently being considered is the East West Rail which would connect Springfield to Boston by high speed train.

Western Massachusetts lawmakers say it’s unfair that their constituents have to pay for transportation they have no access to. They applauded the Governor’s stance on the Fare-Free T proposal and hope that he will now turn his energy to expanding rail access into the western part of the state.