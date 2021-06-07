State leaders consider ‘vaccine canvassing’ to combat hesitancy

FILE PHOTO: Vials of Pfizer’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

BOSTON (SHNS) – State leaders have released their plan to close the seven mass vaccination sites across the state.

According to HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders, the Commonwealth will be taking a more targeted approach to vaccinations and it will look a lot like a political door-knocking campaign.

During a virtual forum last week, Secretary Sudders was asked about the Commonwealth’s vaccination rate. Right now, close to 4 million residents are fully vaccinated but there are still large portions of the population that are reluctant to get their shots.

To help close that gap – Secretary Sudders plans to launch a new ‘hyper focused and hyper local’ door knocking program.

According the Sudders, the program will be quote “like a political campaign but instead of political canvassing, we’re vaccine canvassing.”

“And we know that when you have people in and of the community going door to doo neighbor to neighbor, having those conversations, doing that work, that’s how you reach people,” Cape Cod Senator Julian Cyr told 22News.

The door to door efforts aim to inform residents about the benefits of getting the vaccine, while also encouraging non vaccinated people to continue following public health guidelines around mask wearing and social distancing.

The program will be offered in urban and rural parts of the state.