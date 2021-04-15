State leaders honor the loves lost in the Boston Marathon Bombing during annual ceremonies

People stop to photograph a Boston Strong banner hanging at Rowes Wharf on Friday, April 15, 2016, in Boston, to commemorate the third anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

BOSTON (WWLP) – April 15th is now referred to as ‘One Boston Day’ to honor the courage and strength that was demonstrated on this day back in 2013.

Two bombs were placed at the finish line of the Boston marathon on Boylston Street and they went off separately. Taking the lives of Martin Richard, Krystle Campbell, and Lu Lingzi.

MIT police Officer Sean Collier also lost his life as a result of the bombing when he was shot by one of the suspects.

Newly elected Boston Mayor Kim Janey said today is a day for kindness and giving back.

“This year, One Boston Day we’re asking you to stand together by staying apart. Make this your day of reflection and service,” Janey said on Twitter.

Governor Baker participated in a wreath laying ceremony at the bombing site earlier today.

He said the Commonwealth is both strong and resilient qualities that residents have shown throughout the pandemic as well.