State leaders in Massachusetts work to fix equity issues in vaccine rollout

BOSTON (WWLP) – Low-income communities across the Commonwealth have been some of the hardest hit by COVID-19 and now residents in those cities and towns say they’re being shut out of the vaccine rollout.

According to Governor Charlie Baker, the state has administered more than 980,000 doses of the vaccine, and he expects that number to reach 1 million by the end of the day Thursday.

But what many people have taken issue with is the way doses have been distributed across the state.

“The hardest-hit places in Massachusetts are places where our Black, brown, immigrant, and low-income residents live,” Baker said on Thursday.

To help solve some of the equity issues in the rollout, elected officials are working with 52 community health centers across the state. With their partnership, they hope to build trust around vaccines and the science behind them so that they can vaccine residents who are most at risk of dying from the virus.

Now there are still concerns about how many doses are being sent to these facilities since mass vaccination sites are prioritized in the rollout, but Baker is hoping to address that once the state receives more doses from the federal government.