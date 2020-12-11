State leaders prepare for widespread vaccine distribution

BOSTON (WWLP) – Each day, we are inching closer to widespread deployment of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Now that the state has established who will receive their vaccines first, they are shifting their attention to healthcare centers where vaccines will be stored and administered.

The Baker Administration has been preparing for widespread vaccine distribution for months now. Earlier this week the governor announced that healthcare workers and vulnerable populations will be among the first people to receive their doses.

The state is hoping to utilize every resource possible to help the population get vaccinated.

“As the vaccine infrastructure ramps up the Commonwealth will make vaccines available in more healthcare settings including pharmacies, local health departments, and at public health clinics,” Baker said.

The vaccines will be free of charge. The two doses will be administered about three weeks apart.

Public Health officials say it could take up to 6 weeks for people to achieve immunity to the virus.