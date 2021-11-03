State leaders preparing for massive rollout of kids COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding vaccinations for millions more children as a panel of government advisers on Tuesday, Oct. 26, endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. (Pfizer via AP, File)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Earlier this week, state leaders acknowledged just how concerning this process can be for parents across the Commonwealth. That’s why they’re partnering with pediatricians, school boards, and local hospitals to get shots in the arms of about 500,000 students.

Now that the CDC has officially approved a COVID-19 vaccine for children, the state is preparing to receive it’s first shipment of doses sometime this month.

Governor Baker and HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders say they already have a plan in place to distribute the vaccine and they want to make sure parents have all the information they need on the vaccine’s safety, that’s why they’re working with pediatricians on the entire process.

“We are trying to focus on the pediatric community because they are in fact the ones who I think most parents will want to talk to about what’s right for their kids,” Baker said on Monday.

Parents across the state have taken to social media to share their concerns about the vaccine. Lawmakers on Beacon Hill have taken say they are taking those concerns into consideration and they hope to distribute the vaccine in a way that parents feel comfortable asking questions and so they can get answers from a trusted medical provider.

Right now, Governor Baker said he’s not considering a vaccine mandate for students in Massachusetts. However, the mask mandate will remain in place until a majority of kids in the Commonwealth have received their doses.