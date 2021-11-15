State leaders ramp up COVID-19 testing efforts ahead of the holidays

BOSTON (WWLP) – Ever since the Commonwealth rolled out it’s vaccination program, the focus on testing has declined, but with the holidays right around the corner changes will need to happen so that residents can get tested in a timely manner.

Last year during the holidays, state leaders begged residents not to gather for fear that they would spread the deadly disease to vulnerable residents. This year, our public health picture looks a little bit different because roughly 70 person of the state is fully vaccinated.

Even though more than five million people in the Commonwealth have been immunized, there is still a major concern among residents that they will spread COVID during the holidays. Right now, there are over 400 testing sites across the state including the ones set up at most major pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens.

On top of that, residents have the option to visit a mobile testing site that is traveling around the state or they can also purchase a take home test. State leaders say they are confident in the Commonwealth’s lab abilities to process tests in a timely manner.

22News will be keeping a close eye on the testing centers in western Massachusetts to make sure that is the case.