State leaders say Ranked-Choice Voting was ‘too complex’ to pass in MA

BOSTON (WWLP) – The way we vote now will stay in place, meaning you will only pick one candidate per race instead of listing candidates like you would with Ranked-Choice.

The race around Question 2 was very close this election, the yes and no campaigns were only separated by about 7 percentage points throughout the night.

The “yes” on Question 2 campaign ended up conceding around 12:30 a.m. writing in a statement quote, “We came up short in this election, and we are obviously deeply disappointed.”

Secretary of State William Galvin weighed in on the issue Wednesday morning, saying the initiative probably didn’t pass because many voters find it confusing.

“You know, the idea behind it is a reasonable idea but it’s complex and many voters didn’t grasp what it would mean for them,” Galvin said.

Notable Question 2 supporters include Attorney General Maura Healey and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey. They still believe that ranked-choice voting is the best way to ensure that whoever wins has a majority.

Opponents of Question 2 include Governor Charlie Baker who says our current voting system is working just fine.