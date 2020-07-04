State leaders urge residents to use caution on 4th of July weekend

BOSTON (WWLP) – Boston is known for its 4th of July celebrations but this year those events have been canceled.

Our fight against the virus is not over, according to Governor Charlie Baker, so he and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh have urged residents to continue to follow the public health guidance.

The pandemic has impacted 4th of July traditions all across the state, including the Boston Pops.

Typically, crowds gather around the city to watch fireworks and live music but this year, Boston Mayor Walsh has brought those celebrations online.

“This is traditionally a weekend for gathering in large groups, for historic ceremonies, and social events. This is not something that we can do this year here in Boston, or in Massachusetts,” Walsh said Thursday.

Governor Baker has also urged residents to avoid large 4th of July parties.

“I would just ask that you continue to be smart about how you make your backyard barbecue an enjoyable and safe event,” he advised.

Elected officials in Massachusetts agree that the best way to honor the country and the Commonwealth this 4th of July is to continue to wear a mask, social distance and practice good hygiene.