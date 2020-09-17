State leaders working with high-risk communities to stop COVID-19 spread

BOSTON (WWLP) – Last month, Massachusetts became the first state in the country to implement a flu shot mandate.

Right now, the state has a targeted response plan in place to help communities that are struggling to maintain the virus. During his news conference on Thursday, Governor Charlie Baker said he was in contact with local boards of health about what exactly is driving cases up in their communities.

One issue that many cities and towns are running into is large parties where people are familiar with one another and aren’t following public health protocols because of it.

“We want people obviously to continue to do the things we talked about, they need to stay vigilant,” Gov. Baker said.

A majority of Massachusetts communities are currently in the low-risk category. But in western Massachusetts, Monson is labeled high risk right now. To help those communities, the governor has expanded his free testing initiative and is working with locals officials to contain the spread.

As for the state as a whole, the positive test rate is at point 8 percent, a more than 90 percent drop from where it was in March.