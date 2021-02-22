State legislators call for additional testing for vaccine distribution workers

BOSTON (WWLP) – It all comes down to testing. Lawmakers want to see a comprehensive testing program put in place for workers at vaccine distribution sites, especially those at mass vaccination sites.

A bill filed last Friday by Representative Tami Gouveia would require any employee, vendor or contractor to test negative with a rapid test before entering a mass vaccination site.

“Anybody who’s involved in the vaccination process, we want to make sure that they do not have COVID, for their safety, for the safety of their own families and of course for the safety of the people who are encouraged and even in many instances required to go to a mass vaccination site,” Rep. Gouveia told 22News.

Currently, mass vaccination sites have some testing protocols in place where workers are tested with PCR tests, but results can take a few days to come in.

Rep. Gouveia and other supporters of the bill would like to see antigen tests used so that workers can receive their results in about 15 minutes.

The bill will now be sent to the legislature for approval and Rep. Gouveia said she’ll be sending a letter to the Governor for his consideration as well.