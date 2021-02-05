State legislators call for restaurant workers to be moved up in vaccine distribution plan

BOSTON (WWLP) – With our vaccine distribution plan in full swing, Massachusetts lawmakers are hoping to see certain workers move up the list.

As of now, restaurant workers are about a month away from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but many here on Beacon Hill say they need to be in the next phase of the rollout to protect the general public.

The service industry has been hit hard by the pandemic. The virus has forced both staff and patrons to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Through it all, Massachusetts businesses adapted so they could keep serving the community in a safe way, and many people at the statehouse want to see foodservice be protected.

“I think that if you are going to open up businesses you need to make sure that those workers have access to the vaccine otherwise it’s simply irresponsible,” Rep. Sabadosa said.

Starting next Monday, February 8, Massachusetts businesses will be able to increase their capacity to 40 percent.

Lawmakers are holding out hope that Gov. Baker will move restaurant workers up on the rollout list to make sure the increase in capacity is done in a safe way.