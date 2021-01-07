State legislators condemn violence in Washington calling acts ‘disgraceful’

BOSTON (WWLP) – Reaction continues to pour in from state lawmakers after that breach in Capitol building by rioters.

Several local legislators told 22News that they are disgusted by the events that unfolded Wednesday and they’re hoping that a peaceful transition of power is still possible.

As state lawmakers took the oath of office for a new legislative session, violence was erupting in our nation’s Capitol. This caused legislators to begin questioning the political motives of the president’s supporters and anyone who threatened the security of our democracy.

“And that’s what we saw yesterday, we saw anarchy where there was just a complete lack of respect for anything and everybody that is now who we are, and it’s not a place we want to go to,” Sen. John Velis of Westfield said.

Senator Velis, who’s been deployed to Afghanistan twice, reflected on the time he spent overseas saying he and many others fought for the rule of law and for election security.

He told 22News that it’s devastating to have to also fight for that here in America.