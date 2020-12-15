State legislators fight to bring COVID-19 vaccine doses to western Massachusetts

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

BOSTON (WWLP) – The COVID-19 vaccine has already arrived in some parts of the Commonwealth.

There’s an equity piece of the distribution process that state legislators are worried about. Especially when it comes to getting enough doses to communities in western Massachusetts.

The state’s 3-phased plan would prioritize health care workers, elderly individuals, and those living in congregate care settings.

What state legislators are most worried about right now is making sure that some of those doses are delivered to communities outside of metro Boston.

“Continuing to make sure that our most vulnerable populations get the vaccine first, that our frontline workforce gets the vaccine first and that those communities in western Mass are at the top of the list as well,” Senator Lesser said.

According to Governor Charlie Baker, 60,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed in Massachusetts starting Tuesday, December 15. That will be enough to vaccinate 30,000 individuals because two doses will be required.

Another 300,000 doses are expected to be distributed in Phase 1 which state leaders say could take until February of next year.