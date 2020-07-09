State legislators preparing MA incase of resurgence of virus

BOSTON (WWLP) – We know that Massachusetts saw a huge surge in Covid-19 cases which caused a shortage of PPE and other important hospital equiptment, well two elected officials are now circling back to make sure those resources were distributed adequately.

Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser and Boston State Representative Jon Santiago are calling for a commission to reviewing the Commonwealth’s response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The pair said they believe now is the time to establish the commission so it can make recommendations on to better prepare in the future.

“The state will see a resurgence, we need to be prepared for that resurgence we need to be ready for it and the only way to do that is to really have a thorough understanding of what has already happened and what worked and what didn’t in the state’s response so far,” Senator Eric Lesser said.

The commission would consist of seven members, and one of the major jobs that members would be tasked with is looking into the virus’s impact in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

It is very late in the session to file a bill, but lawmakers are hoping to see it make it’s way to the Senate floor before the end of the month.