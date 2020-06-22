State Legislators push for better healthcare for communities of color in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – This has become a human rights issue in the eyes of Attorney General Maura Healey, and she said it is critical that we act fast in delivering key resources to minority communities across the state.

According to the department of public health ‘hot spot’ neighborhoods are often those where people live close together, many of which are filled with black and Latinx residents.

AG Healey addressed this issue during a Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce event, saying quote ‘Data on COVID cases and deaths painfully illustrate what we already know: your ZIP code is a better predictor of health than your genetic code.’

Now, to fix this issue, Healey requested that the legislature provide more investment in health care in communities of color.

She also called on the CEO’s of companies like Amazon and Walmart to make sure hourly workers have the PPE and sanitary products that they need to do their jobs safely.



The AG said she would also like to see more child care options for parents as they return to work, an issue that she said will affect single parents and low-wage workers the most.