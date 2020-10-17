State legislators push to protect the right to abortion in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – A potential shakeup in the Supreme Court is causing concern that Roe vs. Wade, the landmark abortion rights law, will be overturned.

Legislators here on Beacon Hill have a new sense of urgency to pass the ROE Act, a bill that would expand access to abortion in the Commonwealth. The Roe Act would ensure that anyone, regardless of age, income, or insurance, can access a safe, legal abortion in the Commonwealth.

Well, the bill has been held up in committee for 19 months now, and with the recent developments around the Supreme Court, state lawmakers are pushing for its passage now more than ever before.

“Right now, people who are pregnant and wish to terminate their pregnancy in Massachusetts but are beyond a certain number of weeks have to travel out of state,” Rep. Sabadosa told 22News.

With travel restrictions and quarantine requirements in place, Massachusetts legislators want to make it easier for women to access a safe and legal abortion.

The Roe Act would remove the mandatory 24-hour waiting period for abortion care and would allow for abortions after 24 weeks in cases of lethal fetal diagnoses.

Right now, it is unclear when the bill will be heard in committee, but lawmakers are hoping to see it reach the house and senate floor before they break for their holiday