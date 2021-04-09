State legislators want more say over the distribution of federal funds

BOSTON (WWLP) – When the pandemic first hit Massachusetts Governor Baker was given the authority to distribute federal aid how he saw fit. Now as the second round of funding is heading to states the legislatures wants in on the decision making process.

Through the American Rescue Plan, Massachusetts is expected to receive $40 billion. Lawmakers at the State House want to see that money go to their communities to help fix roads, improve education and boost the local economy.

The Baker Administration has not released their plans for the funding at this point, but the Governor has been investing in affordable housing, public health and more through a series of news conferences that he’s been holding across the state.

Members of the legislature say they are simply calling on the Governor to work with them to distribute this funding instead of shutting them out of the process. At this point the governor has not responded publicly to their requests.