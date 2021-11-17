State legislators want to make Massachusetts the 9th state to ban animal testing

BOSTON (WWLP) – Two bills sit before the legislature right now to ban the testing of cosmetic products on animals. Lawmakers are hopeful that the bill will make it over the finish line but they are preparing for well funded opposition on this issue.

The bill titled ‘An Act Concerning The Use Of Animals In Product Testing’ would require manufacturers to replace animals in the testing of products and ingredients. On top of that, the bill would also require companies to disclose the details of their testing methods. This includes the testing of products such as cosmetics, household cleaners, and industrial chemicals, like those in paint.

“A recent study found that 79 percent of adults in the United States are against cosmetic animal testing and with your committee’s help, our Commonwealth could become the 9th state to ban this inhumane practice,” the bill’s sponsor Jack Lewis said in his testimony.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than a thousand dogs in Massachusetts are used for product testing each year. Companies that continue this practice argue that it’s the best way to ensure the safety of their products and that the research they’ve done through product testing has resulted in ground breaking discoveries.

The committee that heard the bill on Wednesday didn’t vote on it, however they took testimony for several hours. With more than two dozen co-sponsors there is a lot of support for getting this bill passed before the end of the session in January.