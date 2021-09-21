State legislators want to remove MCAS testing requirements for graduation

BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers are teaming up to try and remove MCAS requirements for all Massachusetts students, but Governor Charlie Baker still believes that the test is the best way to determine what kids learned during the school year.

The debate around MCAS testing heated up on Monday. The Education Committee heard from former high school students that were told they couldn’t graduate because they failed a portion of the standardized test.

“The high stakes nature of that is so destructive to our school communities and to my constituents, to students,” Senator Comerford told 22News.

Gov. Baker strongly disagrees with the legislature on this issue. He would like to see the MCAS stay because for years it’s improved educational outcomes in communities across the state.

“People can say they don’t like MCAS one way or another but the simple truth is MCAS plus the financing model that was put in place in the original education reform bill was an enormous success,” Baker said on Tuesday.

Massachusetts is federally required to have a standardized test in place to track what students learned during the school year. Currently, only 11 states have their standardized tests included in their graduation requirements. Massachusetts is one of them but lawmakers are hoping that that will change this session.