State legislature hold no formal sessions two months after voting to extend formal sessions

BOSTON (WWLP) – Right now, several conference committees are meeting but they’re doing so behind closed doors, which seems like the only thing that’s happening in the building.

Back in July, the House and Senate voted to extend the amount of time they have to vote on bills.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo issued a statement at the time that read, ‘An insidious virus that has disrupted every aspect of our lives, it does not abide deadlines and it will require our constant vigilance well past July 31st.”

The halls of the state house remain empty and the legislature has yet to hold a formal session since then.

Several major bills like police reform, climate change and economic development have stalled completely and as the conversations around them move online transparency suffers.

Currently, we are running on an interim budget which is set to expire at the end of next month. Lawmakers will need to negotiate over a final budget but we’ve heard from several lawmakers that that might not happen until after the election.