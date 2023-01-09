BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The new legislative session has begun and the Massachusetts House and Senate have laid out their agendas for the coming year.

House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka are returning for another session to lead their respective chambers, and last week they signaled to the state what areas they would be focusing on.

This is Senate President Karan Spilka’s third term as the leader of the Senate and House Speaker Ron Mariano’s second leading the House. They were both swiftly sworn in by their counterparts last week and both laid out their plans for legislative business for this coming session. Both leaders voiced their concerns over early education, child care and the need to better fund the sector.

Spilka was met with applause when she laid out plans for free community college for all, “Community college students are often working parents, recent immigrants, and those from low income backgrounds. And that is why, as part of the Senate’s new student opportunity plan, I am calling on us, to make community college free for all students.”

Another topic featured in the House but not the Senate was gun control. Speaker Mariano spoke about how the state needs to review our gun laws in the wake of the supreme court’s decision last year.

Back in the Senate, Spilka committed to tax relief, whereas Mariano remained more ambiguous. With the House, Senate and Governor’s office all led by Democrats now, it will be interesting to see how the legislative session plays out.